Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $46.17. 1,043,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,790. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

