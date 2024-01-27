Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $449,086,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $230.70. 481,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,872. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

