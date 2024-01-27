Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. 2,395,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.