Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. 2,395,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.