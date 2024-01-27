Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,232,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

