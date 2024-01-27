Signaturefd LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fortis during the second quarter worth $1,134,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,979,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,702,000 after buying an additional 746,789 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,167,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,401,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,630,000 after buying an additional 43,805 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.73. 423,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,708. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

