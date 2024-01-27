Signaturefd LLC Purchases 524 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRH by 5,175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CRH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CRH by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,266,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,342 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,976,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRH. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

