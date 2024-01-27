Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. 4,114,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,333. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.