Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,747,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,472,000 after purchasing an additional 362,405 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,508,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EQNR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

