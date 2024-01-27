Signaturefd LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.65. 5,350,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $139.48. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

