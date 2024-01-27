Signaturefd LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OXY traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,090,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,231,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

