Signaturefd LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY traded down $3.73 on Friday, hitting $288.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,837. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.29 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,216.33, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

