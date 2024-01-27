Signaturefd LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,877,000 after purchasing an additional 235,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,558,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,930,000 after purchasing an additional 172,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at about $448,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $79.30. 2,170,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.