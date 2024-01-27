Signaturefd LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $89,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,809 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,570,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,368. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

