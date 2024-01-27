Signaturefd LLC Has $484,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLRY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tilray by 47.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth $31,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. 12,952,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,666,628. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

