Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $810.98. 411,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,556. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $826.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $803.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $775.45.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $16,625,325. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

