Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.70. 1,164,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,487. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average is $142.24.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

