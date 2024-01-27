Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $244.82. The company had a trading volume of 540,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,578. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.96. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

