Signaturefd LLC Buys 93 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after buying an additional 88,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

MSI traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.10. 487,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.25 and a 1-year high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

