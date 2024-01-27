Signaturefd LLC Buys 381 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dover by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $126,175,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.94. The company had a trading volume of 550,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

