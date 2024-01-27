Signaturefd LLC Buys 177 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock remained flat at $195.97 during trading hours on Friday. 33,467,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,981,992. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.