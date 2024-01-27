Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,203 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,932,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STMicroelectronics

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.