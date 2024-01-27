Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.33.

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.07. 1,041,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,868. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.02 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

