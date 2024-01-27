Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,063 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 351.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 667,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,589. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.6623 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.54%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

