SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SigmaTron International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.