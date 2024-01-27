Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 6,700.0% in January

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 6,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

SMMNY traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

