Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Rises By 656.8%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 656.8% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 275.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 325.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1,360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 307,221 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 35.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WCBR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 82,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

