Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rises By 207.7%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a growth of 207.7% from the December 31st total of 44,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VirTra Trading Down 3.5 %

VirTra stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. 238,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,698. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. VirTra had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of VirTra

In other news, Chairman Robert D. Ferris sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $33,487.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 284,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 9,583 shares of company stock valued at $70,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of VirTra by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of VirTra in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Stories

