Short Interest in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Declines By 32.2%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of VALU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.20. 5,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Value Line by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

