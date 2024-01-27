Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Declines By 34.8%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 64,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 17,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,180. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.24 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

In other Security National Financial news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,309.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,309.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Russell Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $163,321. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 177,100.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2,961.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 338.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

