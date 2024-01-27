Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Increases By 9,800.0%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 9,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays downgraded Porsche Automobil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POAHY
Porsche Automobil Price Performance
About Porsche Automobil
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Porsche Automobil
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.