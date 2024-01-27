Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Increases By 9,800.0%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 9,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded Porsche Automobil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

About Porsche Automobil

Shares of POAHY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 214,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,003. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

