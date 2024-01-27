Short Interest in Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Decreases By 83.3%

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Muncy Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. 2,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.00.
Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile
