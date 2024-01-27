Short Interest in Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Decreases By 83.3%

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Muncy Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. 2,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

