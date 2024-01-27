Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Decreases By 60.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 30,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,884. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $23.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
