Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Expands By 700.0%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.7 %
About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft
Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.
