Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Increases By 628.2%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,887,200 shares, a growth of 628.2% from the December 31st total of 1,083,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,718.0 days.
Haier Smart Home Price Performance
Shares of HRSHF remained flat at $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108. Haier Smart Home has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.
About Haier Smart Home
