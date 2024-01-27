Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Increases By 628.2%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,887,200 shares, a growth of 628.2% from the December 31st total of 1,083,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,718.0 days.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

Shares of HRSHF remained flat at $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108. Haier Smart Home has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

About Haier Smart Home

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.