Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Rises By 726.5%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 726.5% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carver Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

CARV traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.