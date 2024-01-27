Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Rises By 726.5%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 726.5% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
CARV traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.29.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
