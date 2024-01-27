Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Increases By 673.9%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 673.9% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CannaGrow Stock Up 42.3 %
Shares of CGRW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 203,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,976. CannaGrow has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About CannaGrow
