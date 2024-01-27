Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Increases By 673.9%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 673.9% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CannaGrow Stock Up 42.3 %

Shares of CGRW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 203,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,976. CannaGrow has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

