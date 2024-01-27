Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Declines By 45.2%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF remained flat at $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

