Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Declines By 45.2%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.0 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF remained flat at $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
