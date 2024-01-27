Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Drops By 66.2%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the December 31st total of 352,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BKCC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 392,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.46. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 181.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.