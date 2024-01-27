Short Interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Declines By 80.3%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the December 31st total of 394,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 188,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,731. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.57. Atour Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.