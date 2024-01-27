Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

Shares of LON STB traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 658 ($8.36). 27,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,577. The stock has a market cap of £125.15 million, a PE ratio of 438.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 669.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 638.70. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 822 ($10.44).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.