Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.74.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,018. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

