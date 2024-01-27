ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SFBS traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $75.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26.
ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ServisFirst Bancshares
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.