ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SFBS traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $75.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.