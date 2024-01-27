ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $769.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $701.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $783.88.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

