Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $25.82. 5,181,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

