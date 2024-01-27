Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.57. The stock had a trading volume of 458,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,593. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $160.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

