SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 903,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of SLS stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading hours on Friday. 826,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.13.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

