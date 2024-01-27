SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.94

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 66547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.