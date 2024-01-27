Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.80

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.80 and last traded at $86.71, with a volume of 136488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

