Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. 3,468,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,595. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

