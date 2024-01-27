Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.63

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 4042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 202,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 194,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

